Tragedy in Dehradun: Stepmother Arrested for Child's Death

In Dehradun, a woman named Priya was arrested for allegedly pushing her four-year-old stepson Vivaan, resulting in his death. The incident occurred after Priya lost her temper. Her husband, Rahul Kumar, filed a complaint suspecting her involvement. Arrested under Section 105 for culpable homicide, Priya confessed during interrogation.

Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:30 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Dehradun, a stepmother has been arrested after her alleged involvement in the death of her four-year-old stepson. The woman, identified as Priya, reportedly pushed the child, Vivaan, in a fit of rage, causing injuries that led to his death.

The arrest follows a complaint by Priya's husband, Rahul Kumar, who suspected her role in the tragic event. Kumar, from Bullawala village, explained that he remarried Priya after the passing of his first wife. Unfortunately, his son, from his first marriage, became a victim of Priya's alleged cruelty.

Police gathered evidence from neighbors in the Doiwala block, where the incident took place. After Priya's confession during questioning, authorities charged her under Section 105 of culpable homicide, emphasizing the severity of the case as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

