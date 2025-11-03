Tragedy in Dehradun: Stepmother Arrested for Child's Death

In a heart-wrenching incident in Dehradun, a stepmother has been arrested after her alleged involvement in the death of her four-year-old stepson. The woman, identified as Priya, reportedly pushed the child, Vivaan, in a fit of rage, causing injuries that led to his death.

The arrest follows a complaint by Priya's husband, Rahul Kumar, who suspected her role in the tragic event. Kumar, from Bullawala village, explained that he remarried Priya after the passing of his first wife. Unfortunately, his son, from his first marriage, became a victim of Priya's alleged cruelty.

Police gathered evidence from neighbors in the Doiwala block, where the incident took place. After Priya's confession during questioning, authorities charged her under Section 105 of culpable homicide, emphasizing the severity of the case as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)