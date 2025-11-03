Left Menu

Sudan's Dire Straits: Famine Conditions Confirmed Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has confirmed famine in al-Fashir and Kadugli, Sudan, following a protracted conflict involving the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army. The crisis, marked by severe hunger and displacement, has drawn international attention and criticism of Sudan's government.

03-11-2025

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed on Monday that the Sudanese cities of al-Fashir and Kadugli are experiencing famine conditions, following subjugation by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The United Nations-backed monitor first declared famine within al-Fashir's displacement camps in December.

The ongoing conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese army, which started over two years ago, has severely exacerbated hunger and malnutrition throughout Sudan. It has also caused mass displacement and triggered ethnically charged violence across Darfur. This dire situation forced residents, during the siege, to resort to consuming animal feed and hides.

As the crisis unfolds, international aid efforts face significant challenges due to cutbacks and bureaucratic barriers. With worsening conditions in regions like Kordofan and Darfur, acute food insecurity remains a critical issue, affecting 21.2 million Sudanese people, as global entities work to provide desperately needed assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

