Safe Return: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers Rescued from Tunisia

Forty-eight migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Tunisia, are set to return to India after their outstanding salaries were cleared by their employer. The company also arranged their return flights. The Jharkhand government, collaborating with the Indian Embassy, ensured quick action for their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a relief effort, 48 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Tunisia, will soon return to India as their outstanding payments have been settled. Officials confirmed that the workers will arrive in three batches, following successful negotiations with their employer.

Shikha Lakra, leader at the Jharkhand Migrant Control Cell, told PTI that the company responsible for their last three months' wages, totaling Rs 30 lakh, has cleared the dues and arranged their return flights. The workers are scheduled to begin their journey back to India on November 4.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren played a key role, coordinating with the Indian Embassy and local authorities to ensure the workers' safe return. These workers hail from the districts of Hazaribagh, Giridih and Bokaro, and had been facing hardships due to unpaid salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

