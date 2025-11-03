Mystery Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School: Investigation Ongoing
A deliberate explosion at a Harvard Medical School building remains under investigation. The incident, occurring in a neurobiology department on the fourth floor, prompted an active investigation but resulted in no injuries. Authorities have not found further threats, and the building is now fully operational.
A deliberately set explosion at a Harvard Medical School building prompted an ongoing investigation. University police reported that the event unfolded early Saturday, with two individuals seen fleeing the scene.
The explosion rocked the fourth floor of the Goldenson Building, home to labs and offices of the neurobiology department. Despite the incident, there was no structural damage, and operations have resumed.
The Boston Fire Department confirmed the intentional nature of the blast, though no additional devices were discovered. The FBI remains tight-lipped about the case, which coincides with broader scrutiny of Harvard's governance led by President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
