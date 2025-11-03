Left Menu

Mystery Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School: Investigation Ongoing

A deliberate explosion at a Harvard Medical School building remains under investigation. The incident, occurring in a neurobiology department on the fourth floor, prompted an active investigation but resulted in no injuries. Authorities have not found further threats, and the building is now fully operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:03 IST
Mystery Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School: Investigation Ongoing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A deliberately set explosion at a Harvard Medical School building prompted an ongoing investigation. University police reported that the event unfolded early Saturday, with two individuals seen fleeing the scene.

The explosion rocked the fourth floor of the Goldenson Building, home to labs and offices of the neurobiology department. Despite the incident, there was no structural damage, and operations have resumed.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed the intentional nature of the blast, though no additional devices were discovered. The FBI remains tight-lipped about the case, which coincides with broader scrutiny of Harvard's governance led by President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025