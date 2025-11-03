Left Menu

USDA Allocates Contingency Funds for Food Aid Amid Court Ruling

The Trump administration plans to partially fund food aid using contingency funds after a court ruling. The USDA will fulfill SNAP benefits' obligations for November, but it won't fully cover the costs for 42 million Americans, despite the availability of other funding sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:03 IST
USDA Allocates Contingency Funds for Food Aid Amid Court Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced its intention to partially fund food aid for millions of Americans following a court order mandating the use of contingency funds. This initiative comes after judges determined that emergency resources must be utilized for the November benefits amidst the government shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed its plan in a federal court filing in Rhode Island, responding to a directive from U.S. District Judge John McConnell. The judge ordered the agency to tap into these emergency funds to at least partially cover the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) this November. The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed USDA's compliance with this order.

Despite agreeing to deplete the $5.25 billion in contingency funds, the administration clarified it won't employ additional funding to fully subsidize SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans, which requires $8 billion to $9 billion monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025