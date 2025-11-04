Tragedy on California Highways: Indian-Origin Driver's Fatal Crash Sparks Debate

A devastating crash involving an Indian-origin driver has left California in mourning. Jashanpreet Singh, from Yuba City, was charged with vehicular manslaughter after allegedly recklessly driving his semi-truck into stopped traffic.

Authorities confirmed that the case is being treated as grossly negligent homicide, despite initial DUI reports being dismissed by toxicology tests. This case has intensified the scrutiny on foreign truck drivers, especially after a similar tragic incident in Florida involving another Indian-origin driver.

Public figures, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are calling for stricter regulations on foreign drivers. Sensing a threat to safety and to American livelihoods, there are demands for reform amidst the rising number of incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)