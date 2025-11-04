Premier League Player Threatened at Gunpoint by Soccer Agent

A soccer agent has been arrested under allegations of threatening a Premier League player with a firearm, as reported by British media outlets. The reported incident occurred on September 6 in London. The identity of the player, described as being in his 20s, remains confidential due to legal restrictions.

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old suspect, whose name remains undisclosed, was detained two days after the incident. He was subsequently granted bail on September 9, under the condition of avoiding any contact with the victim. Reports indicate no injuries resulted from the confrontation.

Efforts by Reuters to obtain a comment from the Metropolitan Police have yet to yield a response.