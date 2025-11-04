Left Menu

Snap Crisis: Partial Payments and Contingency Plans Amidst Shutdown

The Trump administration plans to partially fund SNAP benefits using contingency funds amidst the federal shutdown, affecting 42 million low-income Americans. States face logistical challenges due to system changes required for reduced distributions. Legal and political pressures mount to secure full payment and prevent disruption in food assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 01:14 IST
The Trump administration has announced plans to partially fund November's SNAP benefits for millions of Americans amid the federal shutdown. However, this move could take weeks or even months for states to implement fully, as they grapple with complex system changes required to distribute the reduced aid.

The USDA's plan, unveiled in response to a federal court order, involves using emergency funds to partially cover the November food assistance program. This unprecedented step comes as SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, lapsed for the first time in the program's 60-year history due to a funding shortfall.

Despite the decision to use $5.25 billion in contingency funds, the administration faces legal and political pushback. Critics urge that full benefits should be restored, with Senator Amy Klobuchar emphasizing the need for comprehensive funding to address hunger. Meanwhile, states are racing to adjust their systems to accommodate the partial payments.

