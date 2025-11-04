Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear pivotal oral arguments regarding the legality of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Historically, IEEPA has never been used for such purposes, raising critical legal questions about presidential power and its impact on trade.

The Trump administration has sought multiple avenues to enforce tariffs, not only under IEEPA but also through strategic national security arguments and country-specific measures aimed at unfair trade practices. These tariffs target a range of sectors and nations, impacting significant U.S. economic interests.

The contentious tariffs under review include those related to fentanyl trafficking and reciprocal duties aimed at balancing trade deficits. As the Supreme Court deliberates, U.S. officials maintain that ongoing tariff agreements with key global partners, such as the EU and Japan, will continue irrespective of the court's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)