Colorado Judge Rejects Plea Deal in Funeral Home Scandal Over 190 Corpses

A Colorado judge has made the extraordinary decision to reject a plea agreement for Carie Hallford, owner of Return to Nature Funeral Home, who is accused of storing nearly 190 decaying bodies in unsanitary conditions. The decision follows emotional objections from families of the deceased.

Family members expressed heartbreak upon discovering their loved ones' bodies were mishandled. The judge cited Carie Hallford's false representations as a factor in their crimes. Derrick Johnson, whose relative was a victim, called for the court to acknowledge each victim as a human being.

This high-profile case has sparked outrage and helped trigger regulatory reforms in Colorado's funeral industry. The Hallfords were also found guilty of defrauding the US Small Business Administration of pandemic aid. Jon Hallford received a 20-year federal sentence, while Carie awaits her sentencing in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)