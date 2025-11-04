APEC 2026: Navigating Taiwan's Participation Amid Tense Relations with China

China's foreign ministry has firmly dismissed Taiwan's safety concerns about the upcoming APEC summit, while underscoring compliance with the 'one China' principle for Taiwan's participation.

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, a critical international body, serves as a platform where Chinese-claimed Taiwan participates as 'Chinese Taipei.' With the next APEC summit set in Shenzhen next November, tensions between China and Taiwan are high, marked by increasing Chinese military presence around the island and refusal to dialogue with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan's government has expressed frustration, highlighting written assurances from China regarding participant safety, and urging global partners to ensure equitable and safe participation for all economies involved, not just Taiwan.

