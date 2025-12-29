Sabarimala's 'Makaravilakku' Festival: Preparation, Participation, and Devotion

The revered Lord Ayyappa Temple will once again play host to the annual 'makaravilakku' festival, opening its doors on December 30. The ritual marks the end of the pilgrimage season on January 14, 2026, attracting thousands of devotees from across the nation.

This year's pilgrimage season saw a record-breaking number of visitors, with 3,63,191 devotees participating. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) noted meticulous preparations, including extensive cleaning operations and medical arrangements, to ensure smooth proceedings during the festival.

Ensuring safety and health, the state Health Department has deployed medical teams and ambulances throughout the area, while food safety officials intensify inspections. The holy conclave continues to be a deeply rooted tradition, drawing vast crowds to witness the fervent celebrations at Sabarimala.