Trio Arrested in Coimbatore Assault; Political Outrage Ensues
Three suspects in a brutal sexual assault near Coimbatore Airport have been shot and arrested by police. The incident has sparked state-wide outrage, prompting political parties to demand stringent actions against the culprits. The suspects, identified as Guna, Satish, and Karthik, have criminal backgrounds and are under investigation.
In a shocking turn of events, three individuals suspected of committing a violent sexual assault on a college student near Coimbatore Airport have been apprehended by police after a shootout. The horrifying incident has ignited intense political debate, with various parties calling for harsh punitive measures against the culprits.
The suspects, identified as Guna, Satish, and Karthik, have a history of criminal activities, according to police reports. Following a meticulous review of CCTV footage, the Peelamedu police tracked the trio to an isolated hideout in Vellikinaru. Upon being cornered, the suspects attempted to attack the officers and injured a constable, prompting police to retaliate with gunfire.
Each of the suspects suffered leg injuries during the exchange, and they have been admitted to a government hospital alongside the injured constable. The case, which occurred on November 2, has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting concerns over public safety and justice.
