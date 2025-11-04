Left Menu

Trio Arrested in Coimbatore Assault; Political Outrage Ensues

Three suspects in a brutal sexual assault near Coimbatore Airport have been shot and arrested by police. The incident has sparked state-wide outrage, prompting political parties to demand stringent actions against the culprits. The suspects, identified as Guna, Satish, and Karthik, have criminal backgrounds and are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals suspected of committing a violent sexual assault on a college student near Coimbatore Airport have been apprehended by police after a shootout. The horrifying incident has ignited intense political debate, with various parties calling for harsh punitive measures against the culprits.

The suspects, identified as Guna, Satish, and Karthik, have a history of criminal activities, according to police reports. Following a meticulous review of CCTV footage, the Peelamedu police tracked the trio to an isolated hideout in Vellikinaru. Upon being cornered, the suspects attempted to attack the officers and injured a constable, prompting police to retaliate with gunfire.

Each of the suspects suffered leg injuries during the exchange, and they have been admitted to a government hospital alongside the injured constable. The case, which occurred on November 2, has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting concerns over public safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

