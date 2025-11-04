Left Menu

Cyclone Montha's Aftermath: Jagan Mohan Reddy's Ground Reality Check

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, visited cyclone-affected areas in Krishna district post Cyclone Montha. The storm caused extensive flooding and crop damage, with losses exceeding Rs 5,244 crore. Reddy spoke to affected farmers and assessed damages before returning to Tadepalli.

Amaravati | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:13 IST
On Tuesday, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Krishna district's cyclone-hit regions, assessing the storm's impacts.

Cyclone Montha recently wreaked havoc, leading to massive flooding and substantial damage to crops and infrastructure, with losses exceeding Rs 5,244 crore statewide.

Reddy directly communicated with farmers affected by the cyclone and, after his field evaluation, journeyed back to Tadepalli, accompanied by cheering YSRCP supporters.

