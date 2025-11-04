Cyclone Montha's Aftermath: Jagan Mohan Reddy's Ground Reality Check

On Tuesday, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Krishna district's cyclone-hit regions, assessing the storm's impacts.

Cyclone Montha recently wreaked havoc, leading to massive flooding and substantial damage to crops and infrastructure, with losses exceeding Rs 5,244 crore statewide.

Reddy directly communicated with farmers affected by the cyclone and, after his field evaluation, journeyed back to Tadepalli, accompanied by cheering YSRCP supporters.