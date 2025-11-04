Pfizer vs. Novo Nordisk: The Battle for Metsera and the Obesity Drug Market

On Monday, Pfizer launched a second legal challenge against Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, accusing the company of attempting to delay Metsera's entry into the competitive obesity drug market through strategic maneuvering rather than genuine deal-making. Both Novo Nordisk and Metsera have refuted Pfizer's allegations as the legal showdown escalates.

Pfizer has agreed to acquire Metsera for up to $7.3 billion in a deal set this September, hoping to capitalize on the promising obesity treatments Metsera is developing. After rejecting multiple offers from Novo, Metsera surprisingly now backs a new unsolicited bid from the Danish company, setting off a high-stakes courtroom battle.

Novo, maintaining its legal stand, has pushed back against accusations and stressed its adherence to merger agreement restrictions. Meanwhile, Pfizer claims Novo's maneuver is a ploy to protect its products like Wegovy from emerging competition. The outcome of this court confrontation remains crucial for the future landscape of the obesity medication market.

