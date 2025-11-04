Left Menu

Supreme Court Highlights Misuse of POCSO Act in Marital Discord Cases

The Supreme Court observed the misuse of the POCSO Act in marital disputes and adolescent relationships, emphasizing the need for educating boys and men about its legalities. A PIL seeks directions to spread awareness of sexual offence laws and integrate moral training in education for gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the misuse of the POCSO Act, particularly in cases involving marital discord and consensual adolescent relationships. The justices concurred on the pressing need to educate boys and men about the legal stipulations of this act.

A bench led by Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan deliberated a public interest litigation (PIL) that calls for broader public education on the penal provisions pertaining to rape and the POCSO Act. This PIL aims to create a safer environment for women and girls across the nation.

The court has called for responses from the Centre, educational authorities, and media bodies to raise awareness about gender-based offences and legal changes post the Nirbhaya case. Initiatives include integration of gender equality education in schools and public campaigns led by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

