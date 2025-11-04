Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Visit New Zealand to Boost Trade Ties

The Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will undertake his first official visit to New Zealand from 5 to 8 November, marking a new chapter in the deepening trade and economic partnership between the two nations. The visit is being hailed as a major milestone in the expanding bilateral relationship, which has gained unprecedented momentum over the past two years.

New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, described the visit as a significant opportunity to advance cooperation across trade, investment, and strategic engagement.

“The Government has been clear about its commitment to building a broad, deep and enduring strategic relationship with India,” said McClay. “Minister Goyal’s visit reflects the strong momentum we’ve built together and our shared ambition to expand trade and investment. It is a pleasure to host him and his delegation.”

Strengthening a Rapidly Growing Partnership

The visit follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, underscoring the growing importance of New Zealand–India relations. In the past year alone, India’s President Droupadi Murmu made a historic visit to New Zealand, while Prime Minister Christopher Luxon led a trade mission to India earlier this year. Foreign Minister Winston Peters has also visited India twice, and Minister McClay has made five visits since the election, underlining the Government’s focus on strengthening ties with India.

This week’s visit will include several high-level engagements, with Minister Goyal scheduled to attend a New Zealand–India Business Summit in Auckland, meet members of the Indian diaspora, and visit businesses in Rotorua. He will also hold bilateral talks with Minister McClay to advance discussions on a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and explore opportunities for collaboration in key growth sectors such as technology, education, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Minister Goyal will be accompanied by his wife and a delegation of senior business leaders, reflecting India’s growing interest in deepening economic and cultural partnerships with New Zealand.

Expanding Trade and Investment Opportunities

India, which has the fastest-growing economy in the G20, is projected to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next few years. With a rapidly expanding middle class, strong innovation ecosystem, and increasing global influence, India represents one of the most significant trade and investment opportunities for New Zealand businesses.

“India’s rise represents one of the most significant economic opportunities of our time,” McClay said. “A strong relationship means New Zealand will be well placed to find new opportunities leading to economic and business growth across key sectors.”

Bilateral trade between India and New Zealand currently sits at around NZD 2.7 billion, but both governments have expressed their intention to significantly expand trade volumes in the coming years. Agriculture, agri-tech, education, digital services, and tourism are seen as key sectors for collaboration, along with renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

A Shared Vision for Growth and Innovation

New Zealand’s renewed engagement with India forms part of a broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which seeks to diversify export markets, strengthen regional partnerships, and foster sustainable growth through innovation and technology.

For India, New Zealand’s high-quality food production systems, clean energy expertise, and advanced technology sector align with its Make in India and Digital India initiatives, which aim to transform the country into a global hub for innovation and manufacturing.

The visit is also expected to explore education partnerships between Indian universities and New Zealand institutions, and to encourage greater collaboration in research, start-ups, and cultural exchange.

Deepening People-to-People Links

Beyond trade, the visit underscores the strength of the New Zealand–Indian community connection, with over 240,000 people of Indian origin now living in New Zealand. Minister Goyal will meet with Indian community leaders and business associations to discuss opportunities for enhancing cultural, educational, and economic ties.

The Indian diaspora continues to play a vital role in shaping the bilateral relationship, contributing to business, innovation, and civic life across New Zealand.

“Our relationship with India is not just about trade—it is about friendship, partnership, and shared opportunity,” said McClay. “This visit is another important step in building an enduring relationship between our nations.”

A Platform for the Future

As Minister Goyal’s visit unfolds, both governments are expected to reaffirm their commitment to expanding market access, encouraging investment flows, and strengthening bilateral cooperation in key industries. The visit is also anticipated to lay the groundwork for future negotiations on trade facilitation and mutual recognition of standards.

Observers note that the timing of the visit — as India’s economic influence continues to grow globally — offers New Zealand a valuable opportunity to strengthen its foothold in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

With a shared commitment to inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainability, the visit by Minister Piyush Goyal signals a new phase in New Zealand–India relations, one built on mutual respect, trust, and a forward-looking vision for prosperity.