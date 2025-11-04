Left Menu

Central Committee's Critical Mission: Maharashtra's Monsoon Misery

The central government committee is visiting Maharashtra to assess damage from recent heavy rains and floods. Key districts like Dharashiv and Nashik are prioritized. Led by R K Pandey, the team will evaluate crop loss and report for potential further assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A central government committee has embarked on a crucial visit to Maharashtra to evaluate the damage inflicted by the heavy rains and floods in August and September. The nine-member team aims to assess the extensive crop and infrastructure damage reported across several districts.

Their itinerary includes field inspections in severely affected areas such as Dharashiv, Solapur, Nashik, and Washim. A senior official confirmed on Tuesday that the central committee, headed by R K Pandey, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry's Department of Internal Security, commenced their mission in Mumbai.

The committee's findings will be pivotal, as the Union government considers further financial aid for the state. This assessment follows the state government's announcement of a significant relief package for impacted farmers, notwithstanding the Rs 1,566.40 crore interim assistance previously released by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

