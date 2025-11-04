Central Committee's Critical Mission: Maharashtra's Monsoon Misery

A central government committee has embarked on a crucial visit to Maharashtra to evaluate the damage inflicted by the heavy rains and floods in August and September. The nine-member team aims to assess the extensive crop and infrastructure damage reported across several districts.

Their itinerary includes field inspections in severely affected areas such as Dharashiv, Solapur, Nashik, and Washim. A senior official confirmed on Tuesday that the central committee, headed by R K Pandey, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry's Department of Internal Security, commenced their mission in Mumbai.

The committee's findings will be pivotal, as the Union government considers further financial aid for the state. This assessment follows the state government's announcement of a significant relief package for impacted farmers, notwithstanding the Rs 1,566.40 crore interim assistance previously released by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)