Swift Justice Sought: Authorities Nab Sexual Assault Suspects

Three suspects involved in a brutal sexual assault of a college student were apprehended after a confrontation with the police. Chief Minister M K Stalin directed a swift filing of charges and harsh punishment. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for stringent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:12 IST
Three men suspected of sexually assaulting a college student were apprehended by police after a dramatic confrontation. The suspects, identified as Satish, his brother Karthi, and their relative Guna, were caught late on November 3 while attempting to attack a police team.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the attack, labeling it inhumane, and ordered that a chargesheet be filed within a month to ensure maximum punishment for the perpetrators. The incident, which occurred after the suspects robbed a vehicle and attacked the students, has sparked a significant political and public outcry.

The arrest was made possible through extensive CCTV footage analysis and local cooperation. The suspects, with previous criminal records, were shot in the legs during the confrontation and are currently receiving treatment along with an injured constable. The victim is also under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

