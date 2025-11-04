Fake Currency Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin Arrested
Delhi Police have dismantled a fake currency operation, arresting three individuals, including the ringleader. They were caught with counterfeit notes valued at Rs 3,24,000. The gang, active since April, targeted the festive season for their illegal activities. The suspects met in jail, where they plotted the scheme.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major fake currency racket orchestrated by three men, including the alleged mastermind, during this festive season, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Vivek Maurya, a veteran in producing counterfeit currency for over five years; Ravi Arora, the presumed ringleader; and Rakesh Arora, who handled the distribution of fake notes in exchange for real currency. They were apprehended with fake currency amounting to a face value of Rs 3,24,000, revealed Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar during a press conference.
The criminal operation resumed in April, precisely timed to exploit the festive period's economic activities. Both Ravi and Maurya solidified their criminal alliance while incarcerated, with Ravi recently reentering society after being granted bail in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
