Left Menu

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin Arrested

Delhi Police have dismantled a fake currency operation, arresting three individuals, including the ringleader. They were caught with counterfeit notes valued at Rs 3,24,000. The gang, active since April, targeted the festive season for their illegal activities. The suspects met in jail, where they plotted the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:03 IST
Fake Currency Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major fake currency racket orchestrated by three men, including the alleged mastermind, during this festive season, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vivek Maurya, a veteran in producing counterfeit currency for over five years; Ravi Arora, the presumed ringleader; and Rakesh Arora, who handled the distribution of fake notes in exchange for real currency. They were apprehended with fake currency amounting to a face value of Rs 3,24,000, revealed Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar during a press conference.

The criminal operation resumed in April, precisely timed to exploit the festive period's economic activities. Both Ravi and Maurya solidified their criminal alliance while incarcerated, with Ravi recently reentering society after being granted bail in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025