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Drone Disruption: Arrests Made Near West Bengal CM's Helicopter

Three individuals were arrested for operating a drone near the helicopter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The incident took place during an election rally and raised serious security concerns. Authorities are investigating whether necessary permissions for the drone flight were obtained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:10 IST
Drone Disruption: Arrests Made Near West Bengal CM's Helicopter
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Authorities in West Bengal have arrested three individuals following the sighting of a drone near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helicopter in Malda district. Officials report the drone was allegedly employed to capture images at an election rally on Saturday.

The incident is being viewed with grave security implications, as the Chief Minister was preparing to board the chopper bound for Gazole. The arrested individuals are currently being questioned by police.

The investigation is focused on discerning whether necessary permissions were acquired for the operation of the drone in a highly restricted zone. One of those arrested, Noor Akhtar, claimed the footage was intended for the TMC's social media outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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