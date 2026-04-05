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Rishikesh Horror: Man Arrested in Gruesome Rape Case

Rishikesh Police have arrested a man, Kushagra Sharma, over multiple assault allegations while hunting for two others, Manjit and Manav Johar. The victim alleges repeated rapes and threats against her family since 2021. The accused duo remain at large, complicating the traumatic case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:59 IST
Rishikesh Horror: Man Arrested in Gruesome Rape Case
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  • India

In a shocking development, the Rishikesh Police have apprehended Kushagra Sharma on charges of repeatedly raping a woman, while actively pursuing two accomplices involved in the case. The arrest marks a significant step in the investigation, with Inspector Kailash Chand Bhatt confirming the incident on Sunday.

The victim, who filed a complaint on April 2, alleges that since 2021, the accused have subjected her to ongoing sexual assaults. Kushagra Sharma, closely associated with the Johars, was taken into custody from the Mansa Devi area of Rishikesh on Saturday evening. The Johars are implicated in the sexual assaults and remain at large.

The victim further cites threats to her and her family's safety by the trio, with her own husband allegedly ignoring her distress. This harrowing ordeal sheds light on the urgent need for justice and safety assurances for the victim and her family.

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