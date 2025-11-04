Left Menu

Australia's Battle Against Disinformation: A New Era of National Security Threats

Australia’s security chief warns neo-Nazi and Russian groups exploit anti-immigration protests to create discord. ASIO is probing pro-Russian influencers spreading polarizing content. Despite limited effects, the threat of foreign interference persists, with potential assassination plots, amid a global rise in disinformation and extremism.

Australia faces growing threats from neo-Nazi and Russian groups exploiting anti-immigration rallies, according to the country's spy chief. The director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Mike Burgess, issued this warning as part of a broader address on the rising disinformation trend impacting Western democracies.

Burgess highlighted that state-sanctioned operatives leverage social media to spread divisive narratives about anti-immigration and pro-Palestinian protests. The aim, he claimed, is to escalate disagreements into violence, thereby undermining community cohesion. This development aligns with a global pattern of escalating extremism, fueled by both social media algorithms and state interference.

Expulsions and accusations against foreign operatives, such as Iran's influence in anti-Semitic activities, illustrate the broader scope of international efforts to ferment discord within Australia. Despite these challenges, the nation's social welfare system and robust democratic processes have limited the traction of these extremist plots.

