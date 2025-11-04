Left Menu

Empowering Women Online: NCW Advocates Overhaul of India's Cyber Laws

The National Commission for Women recommends a review of India's cyber laws to enhance digital rights and protections for women. A year-long consultation informed over 200 recommendations, focusing on tougher penalties, victim compensation, privacy protection, and improved legal frameworks to promote safer online environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:40 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a sweeping review of India's cyber laws to better protect women's digital rights and privacy. The recommendations aim to address online threats and promote a safer digital environment.

Compiled in the ''Recommendatory Report for Law Review 2024-25'', the proposals have been submitted to multiple government ministries. Over the past year, a series of regional and national consultations gathered input from diverse stakeholders, leading to over 200 actionable changes in legislation.

Key proposals include amending existing laws like the Information Technology Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act to impose stricter penalties for online abuses and enhance victim protections. The NCW envisions a digital world where women's safety and freedom in online spaces are ensured.

