Empowering Women Online: NCW Advocates Overhaul of India's Cyber Laws

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a sweeping review of India's cyber laws to better protect women's digital rights and privacy. The recommendations aim to address online threats and promote a safer digital environment.

Compiled in the ''Recommendatory Report for Law Review 2024-25'', the proposals have been submitted to multiple government ministries. Over the past year, a series of regional and national consultations gathered input from diverse stakeholders, leading to over 200 actionable changes in legislation.

Key proposals include amending existing laws like the Information Technology Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act to impose stricter penalties for online abuses and enhance victim protections. The NCW envisions a digital world where women's safety and freedom in online spaces are ensured.

(With inputs from agencies.)