Tragic End: Roommate Dispute Turns Deadly in Kurla

In a shocking incident in the eastern suburbs of Kurla, a 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his roommates over a minor disagreement. The victim, Javed Ahmed Ashiq Ali Khan, was attacked in their shared apartment on Monday night, police reported on Tuesday.

The altercation began when Ahmed refused to bring food from a restaurant, claiming he wasn't hungry. His refusal led to a violent outburst from his roommates—Sehbaz Sajjad Hussain Khan (21), Jamal Hussain Khan (42), Sajjad Hussain Khan (42), and Arif Hussain Khan (32)—who have since been apprehended.

Authorities revealed that the accused verbally abused Ahmed before escalating to physical violence, using fists and a stick. Ahmed succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, prompting the police to register a murder case against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)