Supreme Court's Verdict on Gurugram Construction Dispute

The Supreme Court reversed a decision from the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding unauthorized constructions in Gurugram's DLF City. The original order called for the removal of illegal constructions, but was issued without hearing from the affected property owners.

In a ruling by Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, the apex court stressed that procedural fairness and the right to be heard are essential in judicial processes. It clarified, however, that commercial developments in residential zones would not be protected if they violated established norms.

The Supreme Court stated that potential affected parties could apply to join the case within a specified timeframe, allowing the High Court to reassess the matter. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had previously ordered state authorities to act against such constructions within two months, highlighting multiple violations in the residential settings of Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)