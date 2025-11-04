Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against New Online Gaming Law

The Supreme Court has called for a comprehensive response from the Centre regarding multiple petitions challenging a new online gaming law that prohibits 'online money games' and restricts associated banking services and advertising.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, marks the first national legislation to ban real-money online gaming, including fantasy sports and e-sports. It has faced legal challenges in various high courts.

This controversial act has been accused of violating Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. The court will hear the case on November 26, seeking clarity on this divisive legislation aimed at curbing online gambling.

