Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against New Online Gaming Law

The Supreme Court is set to review petitions contesting the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans real-money online games, including skill-based ones. This law has faced opposition as it is said to violate constitutional rights. A response from the Centre is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called for a comprehensive response from the Centre regarding multiple petitions challenging a new online gaming law that prohibits 'online money games' and restricts associated banking services and advertising.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, marks the first national legislation to ban real-money online gaming, including fantasy sports and e-sports. It has faced legal challenges in various high courts.

This controversial act has been accused of violating Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. The court will hear the case on November 26, seeking clarity on this divisive legislation aimed at curbing online gambling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

