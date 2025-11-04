Tragic Assassination of Prominent Pakistani Cleric

In a shocking incident that has left a community in mourning, Maulana Abdus Salam, a prominent cleric and member of the Provincial Council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl Group), was assassinated on Tuesday in northwest Pakistan. The cleric was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen while traveling on the Mandani–Takhthbhai road in Charsadda district, according to police reports.

The assailants, who were on motorcycles, targeted Salam's car, killing him instantly. Despite the gravity of the attack, no individual or group has claimed responsibility at this time. It is worth noting that in previous violent acts against members of the JUI-F, the militant group Daesh has taken responsibility.

The local police have begun a thorough investigation to uncover the motivation behind this brutal killing and identify those responsible. Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the JUI-F chief, has publicly condemned the murder. The deceased cleric also headed the Madrassa Abu Bakr Siddiq in Angar Bari Band, Tehsil Tangi.

