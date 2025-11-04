Crackdown in J&K: Key Arrests Under Public Safety Act
Two individuals, Tajinder Singh and Saleem Javed, were detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kishtwar for serious criminal activities, including violent offenses and drug peddling. Their detentions aim to protect public safety. Additionally, Murad Ali was arrested with a significant heroin haul.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, two individuals have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Jammu and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the police on Tuesday.
Tajinder Singh, also known as 'Happy', a resident of Simbal Camp in Jammu, has been detained under the PSA and is currently lodged in Poonch district jail. Singh is described as a hardcore criminal with repeated offenses, posing a substantial threat to public safety, according to a police spokesperson.
Saleem Javed, from Kishtwar's Zewar village, has been detained for his involvement in drug peddling. Javed is identified as a key drug supplier to local youth, necessitating his detention under the PSA. In parallel, police arrested Murad Ali in Jammu, seizing a large quantity of heroin.
(With inputs from agencies.)