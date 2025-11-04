Left Menu

Crackdown in J&K: Key Arrests Under Public Safety Act

Two individuals, Tajinder Singh and Saleem Javed, were detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kishtwar for serious criminal activities, including violent offenses and drug peddling. Their detentions aim to protect public safety. Additionally, Murad Ali was arrested with a significant heroin haul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:06 IST
Crackdown in J&K: Key Arrests Under Public Safety Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, two individuals have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Jammu and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

Tajinder Singh, also known as 'Happy', a resident of Simbal Camp in Jammu, has been detained under the PSA and is currently lodged in Poonch district jail. Singh is described as a hardcore criminal with repeated offenses, posing a substantial threat to public safety, according to a police spokesperson.

Saleem Javed, from Kishtwar's Zewar village, has been detained for his involvement in drug peddling. Javed is identified as a key drug supplier to local youth, necessitating his detention under the PSA. In parallel, police arrested Murad Ali in Jammu, seizing a large quantity of heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025