Court Slams Overzealous Investigation in 'Banana Republic' Incident

In a striking judgment, a Kerala court has granted bail to a man arrested for possessing a mere 10 ml of alcohol, calling the situation a reflection of a 'banana republic.' The Manjeri Sessions Court criticized the investigating officer's overzealous actions, questioning the motives behind detaining the accused, who hails from a socially and economically disadvantaged background.

Judge K Sanilkumar emphasized the need for law enforcement to be more sensitive, especially towards marginalized communities. The court noted that the small alcohol quantity was likely intended as an aftershave, rather than for consumption, casting doubt on the officer's rationale and actions.

The court's decision underscores a broader concern over unnecessary criminalization and stressed the importance of upholding democratic principles, urging higher police authorities to investigate this matter internally and prevent similar incidents in the future. The accused was released after posting a bond, with strict conditions attached to his bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)