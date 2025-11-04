Left Menu

Court Slams Overzealous Investigation in 'Banana Republic' Incident

A Kerala court granted bail to a man detained for possessing 10 ml of alcohol, criticizing the investigation as excessive. The court suspected underlying motives against the accused, a disadvantaged barber, and emphasized the need to sensitize law enforcement, highlighting incidents like these have no place in a democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking judgment, a Kerala court has granted bail to a man arrested for possessing a mere 10 ml of alcohol, calling the situation a reflection of a 'banana republic.' The Manjeri Sessions Court criticized the investigating officer's overzealous actions, questioning the motives behind detaining the accused, who hails from a socially and economically disadvantaged background.

Judge K Sanilkumar emphasized the need for law enforcement to be more sensitive, especially towards marginalized communities. The court noted that the small alcohol quantity was likely intended as an aftershave, rather than for consumption, casting doubt on the officer's rationale and actions.

The court's decision underscores a broader concern over unnecessary criminalization and stressed the importance of upholding democratic principles, urging higher police authorities to investigate this matter internally and prevent similar incidents in the future. The accused was released after posting a bond, with strict conditions attached to his bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

