Delhi Government Revives Compassionate Appointments After 11 Years

The Delhi government has resumed the appointment of dependents on compassionate grounds after an 11-year hiatus. This initiative was marked by the issuance of job letters to 24 individuals by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The move underscores the government's commitment to empathy and timely assistance.

Delhi Government Revives Compassionate Appointments After 11 Years
In a significant move, the Delhi government has resumed appointments on compassionate grounds after an 11-year break, as announced by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. During an event on Tuesday, Sirsa handed over job letters to the dependents of 24 deceased employees, rekindling hope for families burdened by tragedy.

The appointments, which took place at the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), signify a renewed focus on people-centric governance and empathy. Positions filled included 11 multi-tasking staffers, seven assistant grade III employees, five accounts assistants, and one junior stenographer.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the decision comes after vacancies meant for the kin of deceased employees had been left unfilled for over a decade. This directive ensures that compassionate grounds are once again used to provide timely relief to families in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

