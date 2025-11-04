Tensions Escalate as Nigerian Court Pressures Separatist Leader Nnamdi Kanu

A Nigerian court has issued a stark warning to separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, emphasizing the necessity for him to present a defense by Wednesday to avoid undermining his terrorism trial. This development highlights the ongoing unrest in Nigeria's southeast, driven partly by Kanu's controversial political activities.

The trial, which has stretched over a decade, could reach an accelerated conclusion due to Kanu's refusal to engage with the court. Facing charges related to his secessionist campaign, Kanu challenges the legality of the accusations while representing himself after dismissing his legal team.

Kanu's case, including his arrest and rendition from Kenya, has stirred memories of historical tensions, notably the 1967 Biafra civil war, intensifying separatist sentiments. The Federal High Court, under Judge James Omotosho, stressed that Kanu's continued inaction risks forfeiting his right to defense.

