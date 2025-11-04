Delhi Corruption Case Ends in Prison Sentences for 13

A Delhi court has handed down sentences ranging from six months to five years to 13 individuals, including a former IAS officer, for their roles in the Rs 4,000-crore Safdarjung Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS) scam.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma highlighted the seriousness of corruption, likening it to a cancer that needs to be confronted with determination. He underscored the necessity of harsh treatment to prevent the deterioration of the economy and society.

The defendants were convicted of corruption, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy after the CBI investigated them. The scandal involved reviving defunct societies to fraudulently secure subsidized land from the Delhi Development Authority. The court stressed the need for severe penalties to maintain public trust in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)