Delhi Corruption Case Ends in Prison Sentences for 13

Thirteen individuals, including a former IAS officer, received prison sentences in a Delhi court for involvement in the Rs 4,000-crore Safdarjung CGHS scam. The sentences varied from six months to five years. The court emphasized corruption's destructive impact and warned of its potential to damage the socio-political system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has handed down sentences ranging from six months to five years to 13 individuals, including a former IAS officer, for their roles in the Rs 4,000-crore Safdarjung Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS) scam.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma highlighted the seriousness of corruption, likening it to a cancer that needs to be confronted with determination. He underscored the necessity of harsh treatment to prevent the deterioration of the economy and society.

The defendants were convicted of corruption, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy after the CBI investigated them. The scandal involved reviving defunct societies to fraudulently secure subsidized land from the Delhi Development Authority. The court stressed the need for severe penalties to maintain public trust in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

