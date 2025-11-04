Breaking the Barriers: First Woman ACP Trained for Hostage Situations Transferred

The Maharashtra Home Department has undertaken a significant reshuffle, transferring four ACP-rank officers. Among them is Shalini Sharma, renowned as the first female officer from Mumbai Police trained in hostage crisis management in London after the 26/11 attacks.

ACP Shalini Sharma's move to Mumbai from Nagpur follows a recent high-profile hostage situation in Powai. During the incident, captor Rohit Arya held 19 hostages, including 17 children, before a police intervention led to his death from a bullet wound.

The transfer orders also included the reassignment of ACP Sandeep Bhagwat as DySP in Sangli city, Ashok Rajput to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Ashok Shelke to the CID in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)