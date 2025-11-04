Dutch Man Arrested for GPS Violation at Indian Airport

A Dutch citizen was apprehended at Gwalior's Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport for carrying a restricted GPS device, according to local authorities. Slagtenhorst Remco, a resident of The Hague, was en route home after attending a wedding when security personnel found the gadget.

Central Industrial Security Force officials discovered the GPS unit during a standard security check. Unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the device, Remco was handed over to police. He now faces charges under the Telecommunications Act.

The GPS restriction highlights India's strict regulations. Intelligence agencies are currently investigating the case, given Gwalior's strategic importance with its numerous defense installations.

