Dutch Man Arrested for GPS Violation at Indian Airport

A Dutch national, Slagtenhorst Remco, was arrested at Gwalior airport for possessing a banned GPS device. He was visiting to attend a wedding and could not justify having the device. A case is registered under the Telecommunications Act while intelligence agencies are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:08 IST
A Dutch citizen was apprehended at Gwalior's Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport for carrying a restricted GPS device, according to local authorities. Slagtenhorst Remco, a resident of The Hague, was en route home after attending a wedding when security personnel found the gadget.

Central Industrial Security Force officials discovered the GPS unit during a standard security check. Unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the device, Remco was handed over to police. He now faces charges under the Telecommunications Act.

The GPS restriction highlights India's strict regulations. Intelligence agencies are currently investigating the case, given Gwalior's strategic importance with its numerous defense installations.

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

