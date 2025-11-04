Left Menu

Epstein's Financial Web: Unveiling the Hidden Accounts

Newly unsealed court documents reveal that Jeffrey Epstein had accounts at Goldman Sachs and HSBC, raising questions about his financial dealings. Lawyers released the documents during a settled lawsuit involving JPMorgan Chase. Epstein's death and high-profile ties continue to spark political repercussions and investigations.

Newly unveiled court documents have exposed that Jeffrey Epstein maintained accounts at major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and HSBC. These revelations emerged as previously sealed documents were made public by JPMorgan Chase in conjunction with a settled lawsuit involving the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a private island.

According to a suspicious activity report filed by JPMorgan soon after Epstein's death, he had three accounts with HSBC's private bank in Switzerland, along with a Goldman account. While the report, now public as of Friday, did not disclose specific financial details, it did highlight the transfer of funds carried out by Epstein.

A U.S. judge ordered the documents to be unsealed following requests from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, with Bloomberg previously disclosing the bank names. The case remains a point of political tension, most notably for President Donald Trump, who has faced criticism for not releasing Epstein-related files from an ongoing Department of Justice investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

