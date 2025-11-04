Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure

The Punjab Police made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by seizing a large cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition in Amritsar, effectively dismantling a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan.

Among the recovered arsenal were two AK-series assault rifles, a .30 bore pistol, and numerous magazines, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The cache also included fifty live .30 bore cartridges and 245 live 7.62 mm cartridges.

The police's swift action likely prevented a major incident, amid increased activity from Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and inter-gang rivalries near the border. A sustained investigation is underway to trace the smuggling network's complete route and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)