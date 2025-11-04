Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure

Punjab Police confiscated a large cache of weapons and ammunition in Amritsar, dismantling a Pakistan-linked arms smuggling network. The seizure included advanced firearms and hundreds of live cartridges. The operation preempted a potential incident amid growing border tensions. Further investigations aim to unravel the smuggling chain.

The Punjab Police made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by seizing a large cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition in Amritsar, effectively dismantling a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan.

Among the recovered arsenal were two AK-series assault rifles, a .30 bore pistol, and numerous magazines, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The cache also included fifty live .30 bore cartridges and 245 live 7.62 mm cartridges.

The police's swift action likely prevented a major incident, amid increased activity from Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and inter-gang rivalries near the border. A sustained investigation is underway to trace the smuggling network's complete route and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

