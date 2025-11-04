Crackdown in Haridwar: Illegal Tomb Demolished

A tomb reportedly constructed unlawfully on government land in Haridwar's Ranipur area was dismantled on Tuesday by authorities.

In a coordinated effort, the Haridwar district administration, police, and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department brought down the structure using a bulldozer.

Officials had issued a notice on October 16 to verify the ownership of the two bigha land, declaring the structure near Pathri Roh bridge illegal and demanding its removal within 15 days. Failing to receive ownership documents, the site was cleared as illegal constructions on government land are strictly prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)