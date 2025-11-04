Left Menu

Crackdown in Haridwar: Illegal Tomb Demolished

A tomb allegedly built illegally in Haridwar's Ranipur area was demolished on Tuesday. The joint operation involved the district administration, police, and Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. The demolition followed a notice asking for proof of land ownership, which was not provided. More illegal structures face similar fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:04 IST
A tomb reportedly constructed unlawfully on government land in Haridwar's Ranipur area was dismantled on Tuesday by authorities.

In a coordinated effort, the Haridwar district administration, police, and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department brought down the structure using a bulldozer.

Officials had issued a notice on October 16 to verify the ownership of the two bigha land, declaring the structure near Pathri Roh bridge illegal and demanding its removal within 15 days. Failing to receive ownership documents, the site was cleared as illegal constructions on government land are strictly prohibited.

