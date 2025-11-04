Empowering Democracy: The Mission for Clean Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh embarks on a mission to revise its electoral rolls through the 'Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy' campaign. The initiative aims to ensure no eligible voter is missed, with booth-level officers collecting forms door-to-door. The effort receives active public participation, emphasizing the importance of voter engagement.
In an effort to bolster the democratic process, Uttar Pradesh has launched a statewide campaign focused on revising electoral rolls. Known as 'Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy', the project aims to ensure every eligible voter is accounted for, and no one is left without their rightful voice.
Booth-level officers, equipped with enumeration forms, are conducting door-to-door visits across all polling stations to gather accurate voter information. The Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, emphasized the initiative's purpose of making the electoral rolls more inclusive and precise.
Voters are encouraged to fill out the forms promptly, using guidance from the officers, and can also access further assistance via the Election Commission's helpline. The meticulous drive has gathered significant public interest, underscoring the collective commitment to a transparent electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
