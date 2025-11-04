Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: The Mission for Clean Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh embarks on a mission to revise its electoral rolls through the 'Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy' campaign. The initiative aims to ensure no eligible voter is missed, with booth-level officers collecting forms door-to-door. The effort receives active public participation, emphasizing the importance of voter engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:20 IST
Empowering Democracy: The Mission for Clean Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster the democratic process, Uttar Pradesh has launched a statewide campaign focused on revising electoral rolls. Known as 'Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy', the project aims to ensure every eligible voter is accounted for, and no one is left without their rightful voice.

Booth-level officers, equipped with enumeration forms, are conducting door-to-door visits across all polling stations to gather accurate voter information. The Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, emphasized the initiative's purpose of making the electoral rolls more inclusive and precise.

Voters are encouraged to fill out the forms promptly, using guidance from the officers, and can also access further assistance via the Election Commission's helpline. The meticulous drive has gathered significant public interest, underscoring the collective commitment to a transparent electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025