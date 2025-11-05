Left Menu

Countdown to Resolution: Breaking the Longest Government Shutdown

Behind closed doors, bipartisan senators are speeding up negotiations to resolve the U.S. government shutdown, as millions face disruptions. Key issues are health insurance subsidies and SNAP benefits. President Trump threatens to halt these benefits unless Democrats comply. The outcome hinges on bipartisan agreements in Congress.

Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:52 IST
The ongoing U.S. government shutdown is on the brink of becoming the longest in history, prompting intensified negotiation efforts among bipartisan senators. Behind closed doors, lawmakers are seeking a resolution to restore normalcy to disrupted federal processes and alleviate the impact on millions of Americans.

Central to these discussions are the contentious issues surrounding expiring health insurance subsidies and SNAP benefits. While Republicans and Democrats attempt to forge agreements, President Trump has issued threats to suspend SNAP aid unless the Democrats agree to reopen the government.

As pressure mounts, the focus remains on Congress, especially with upcoming elections highlighting public frustration. Negotiators face a complex task of aligning Senate, House, and White House interests, amid calls from both parties for pragmatic solutions to the deadlock.

