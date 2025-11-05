Countdown to Resolution: Breaking the Longest Government Shutdown

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown is on the brink of becoming the longest in history, prompting intensified negotiation efforts among bipartisan senators. Behind closed doors, lawmakers are seeking a resolution to restore normalcy to disrupted federal processes and alleviate the impact on millions of Americans.

Central to these discussions are the contentious issues surrounding expiring health insurance subsidies and SNAP benefits. While Republicans and Democrats attempt to forge agreements, President Trump has issued threats to suspend SNAP aid unless the Democrats agree to reopen the government.

As pressure mounts, the focus remains on Congress, especially with upcoming elections highlighting public frustration. Negotiators face a complex task of aligning Senate, House, and White House interests, amid calls from both parties for pragmatic solutions to the deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)