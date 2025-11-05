Justice in the Air: Boeing's Day in Court for 737 Max Tragedy
A civil trial for the Boeing 737 Max jetliner crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people commences, focusing on compensation for victims' families. Boeing takes liability responsibility, with two remaining cases underway. Unsettled lawsuits and a federal agreement with prosecutors loom over Boeing’s accountability.
The first civil trial for the 2019 Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia, which resulted in 157 casualties, is moving forward. Two cases are set to open in a federal court, focusing solely on victim compensation as Boeing has accepted liability for the tragedy.
The trial will determine the compensation for the families of Mercy Ndivo and Shikha Garg, two victims of the crash. Despite settlements in most lawsuits, unresolved cases and a potential federal agreement maintaining Boeing's accountability for system failures are ongoing.
Boeing previously agreed to accept legal responsibility and compensate the victims. Prosecutors accused the company of deceiving regulators about a flight-control system involved in the crashes. A felony charge may be dismissed if a settlement involving Boeing investing over USD 1.1 billion is approved.
