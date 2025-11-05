Financial Machinations: The Downfall of Bradley Heppner

Bradley Heppner, former chair of bankrupt financial services firm GWG Holdings and founder of alternative asset company Beneficent, faces serious legal trouble. He has been indicted on five charges, including securities fraud and wire fraud, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.

The indictment, unsealed in New York's Southern District, accuses Heppner of orchestrating a scheme to misappropriate over $150 million while leading GWG. The indictment alleges he did so through "misrepresentations and self-serving transactions" with Highland Consolidated, a shell company under his control.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated, "As alleged, Heppner abused his role as a public company executive to loot the company." Heppner held his position from 2019 to 2021, during which time GWG incurred insurmountable debt, eventually filing for bankruptcy in 2022 due to financial irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)