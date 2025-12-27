China Brokers Peace: A New Chapter in Cambodia-Thailand Relations

China on Saturday endorsed a significant ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, signaling an end to weeks of intense border clashes. China's foreign ministry announced that Foreign Minister Wang Yi would convene with his Cambodian and Thai counterparts to further strengthen diplomatic dialogue.

The agreement, reached on Saturday, marks the second ceasefire in recent months and is viewed as a significant development in addressing the worst fighting seen in years between these Southeast Asian neighbors. The Chinese Foreign Ministry lauded the power of dialogue and consultation in resolving complex disputes.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to meet Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai representative Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Yunnan province in late December. China's role will be to facilitate ongoing communication and ensure the ceasefire leads to restored political trust and regional peace.

