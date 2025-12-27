Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Karnataka Defends Eviction Drive

Karnataka leaders clashed with Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the eviction of illegal occupants from Bengaluru. Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah justified the actions for solid waste management, while acknowledging the need for resettling evicted migrants. Deputy CM Shivakumar dismissed Vijayan's comments as election-time political maneuvers.

The political rift widened as Karnataka's Congress officials dismissed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's criticisms of an eviction drive in Bengaluru. The row centered around the removal of slum dwellers on government land designated for waste management, which raised eyebrows and spurred accusations of targeting minority communities.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, defended the action, insisting the evictions were necessary due to the illegal occupation of government land. However, they also emphasized their commitment to resettling the displaced, many of whom are migrants, through alternative housing schemes.

The contentious eviction sparked reactions speculating political motives, with Deputy CM Shivakumar labeling Vijayan's comments as election posturing ahead of Kerala's upcoming polls. He assured that the Congress-led Karnataka government would continue to fulfill legal housing needs while discouraging unauthorized settlement.

