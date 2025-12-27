Soaring High or Falling Short? Delhi's Hot Air Balloon Rides Seek Lift-Off
Delhi's newly launched hot air balloon rides at Baansera Park are struggling to attract customers. To increase sales, the organizers are planning an online ticket booking system, reducing ticket prices, and operating during peak times. Initially launched by DDA, the rides see limited participation, prompting adjustments.
The recently launched hot air balloon rides in Delhi are facing a tepid response, prompting organizers to initiate an online ticket booking system to boost sales. Since opening to the public on November 29 at Baansera Park, these tethered rides have struggled to draw Delhiites in substantial numbers.
According to Mukesh Yadav, associate vice-president of Rajas Aerosports and Adventures, only visitors to Baansera Park have been purchasing tickets. "People are not turning up specifically for the balloon rides. Since the launch, rides have been operational only for a couple of hours on weekends," Yadav shared with PTI.
To capture more interest, organizers have reduced ticket prices from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,300. Despite the limited response, the Delhi Development Authority's initiative aims to enhance Delhi's recreational landscape. The rides, capable of accommodating four people per session, operate from 4 pm to 6 pm on weekends.
