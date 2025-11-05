Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed a fatal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The action coincided with the deployment of an aircraft carrier to the region, further escalating US military presence.

The strike resulted in two deaths, contributing to a total of 66 fatalities in at least 16 similar strikes. President Trump defends the operations, asserting they're part of an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels, though detailed evidence remains undisclosed.

Amid bipartisan calls for greater transparency, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has been redirected to the Caribbean, joining a significant US military buildup. Hegseth's social media video shows the dramatic destruction of a targeted vessel.

