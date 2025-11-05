Left Menu

Singapore's Tightening Noose on Family Offices Amid Scandals

In response to family offices being involved in criminal activity, Singapore has increased scrutiny, blocking 3% of recent applications and revoking tax incentives for implicated offices. This comes as Prince Group faces sanctions for scams, contributing to money laundering concerns amidst growing wealth inflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:07 IST
Singapore's Tightening Noose on Family Offices Amid Scandals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Singapore has blocked 3% of 1,300 recent applications for tax-exempt status in wealth management, amid concerns about family offices' involvement in criminal activities. National development minister, Chee Hong Tat, revealed that two family offices tied to Prince Group, accused of operating scam centers, have had their tax incentives revoked.

Prince Group, linked to Cambodian businessman Chen Zhi, faces sanctions by the UK and US for using trafficked workers in global scams. Singaporean authorities seized over S$150 million in assets connected to the group last week. This case has highlighted the increasing scrutiny of family offices managing wealth in the region.

The city-state has benefited from an influx of wealth due to favorable policies, but this has led to crime-related issues like a massive S$3 billion money laundering ring in 2023. Consequently, Singapore has tightened its financial sector oversight, demanding thorough due diligence from lenders.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

 India
2
Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

 India
3
Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025