Election Commission's In-Depth Oversight in West Bengal
The Election Commission of India (ECI) team is visiting West Bengal's Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts to oversee the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The team, comprising Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, will evaluate the effectiveness of booth-level officers and ensure smooth implementation.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Election Commission of India is set to evaluate the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts, West Bengal. The team, comprising Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, arrives Wednesday night.
Their mission includes evaluating the performance of booth-level officers and returning officers. Political leaders might be engaged, alongside Chief Electoral Officer representatives. Meetings with district electoral officers, ADM (Election), and other officials are planned.
Field inspections in Alipurduar and subsequent visits to Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, including parts of Darjeeling, are scheduled. This initiative ensures a transparent rollout of the revision programme that commenced on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Election
- West Bengal
- ECI
- Electoral rolls
- SIR
- Alipurduar
- Joshi
- Agarwal
- Cooch Behar
- Jalpaiguri
ALSO READ
Will coordinate with Opposition parties against SIR, but democracy in country has been murdered, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
'Sarkar Chori' has destroyed our democracy, SIR issue latest weapon: Rahul Gandhi.
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Dispute: A Battle Over SIR's Legitimacy
Will continue fight against SIR on streets, in court: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's SIR Strategy