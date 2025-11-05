Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV urged for reflection on the treatment of U.S. detainees, highlighted the need for attending migrants' spiritual rights, and called for dialogue in geopolitical issues. Addressing U.S. military actions and Middle East tensions, he emphasized justice and collaboration, preparing for discussions with Palestinian President Abbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:04 IST
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has urged the United States to engage in a 'deep reflection' regarding the treatment of migrants in detention. Stressing the need for attention to their spiritual rights, he voiced concern over individuals who have led law-abiding lives being severely affected by recent policies.

Addressing reporters at Castel Gandolfo, the Pope criticized U.S. military actions off Venezuela for escalating tensions, advocating for dialogue as a means of resolution. He also highlighted the fragile state of the Middle East ceasefire and called on parties to establish fair governance and rights assurance.

In response to Israeli settler activities in the West Bank, Leo called for cooperative efforts towards justice. The pontiff is set to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and will soon embark on diplomatic visits to Turkey and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Farmer's Rs 6 Compensation Calls for Governance Overhaul

Maharashtra Farmer's Rs 6 Compensation Calls for Governance Overhaul

 India
2
Ghazala Hashmi Makes History as Virginia's First Muslim and South Asian Lieutenant Governor

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History as Virginia's First Muslim and South Asian Lieu...

 India
3
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Teen's Murder

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Teen's Murder

 India
4
India's Test Squad Gears Up for South Africa Series

India's Test Squad Gears Up for South Africa Series

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025