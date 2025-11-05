Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV has urged the United States to engage in a 'deep reflection' regarding the treatment of migrants in detention. Stressing the need for attention to their spiritual rights, he voiced concern over individuals who have led law-abiding lives being severely affected by recent policies.

Addressing reporters at Castel Gandolfo, the Pope criticized U.S. military actions off Venezuela for escalating tensions, advocating for dialogue as a means of resolution. He also highlighted the fragile state of the Middle East ceasefire and called on parties to establish fair governance and rights assurance.

In response to Israeli settler activities in the West Bank, Leo called for cooperative efforts towards justice. The pontiff is set to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and will soon embark on diplomatic visits to Turkey and Lebanon.

