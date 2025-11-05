Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

A Delhi Motor Accident Claim Tribunal has ruled in favor of the family of Krishan Gopal, awarding Rs. 32.93 lakh as compensation for the road tragedy that took his life. Gopal, a 23-year-old, was fatally struck by a speeding truck while riding near Sarita Vihar metro station.

The presiding officer, Shelly Arora, determined that the accident, which occurred on August 21, 2023, was due to the negligent driving of the truck's driver. The tribunal emphasized that Gopal was not at fault and had exercised due diligence to avoid the accident.

With the speeding truck insured by The New India Assurance Co Ltd, the tribunal ordered the company to deposit the compensation amount. This ruling underlines the accountability in road safety cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)